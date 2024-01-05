Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $176.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.