Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $474.67 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.72 and a 200-day moving average of $432.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

