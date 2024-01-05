Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,671,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 912,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,252,000 after buying an additional 143,540 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,496,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $91.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

