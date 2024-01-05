Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.52 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $139.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

