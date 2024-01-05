Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

