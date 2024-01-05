Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 276 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 72.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

BA stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.48 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

