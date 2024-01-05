Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.24 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $267,519,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

