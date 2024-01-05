Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 6,687 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

