Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $99.72.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.