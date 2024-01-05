Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 7,973 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $267.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.