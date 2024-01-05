Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 236,299 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 50,262 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 83,702,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,107,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

