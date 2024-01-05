Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 6,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

