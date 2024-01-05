Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

