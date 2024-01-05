Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

