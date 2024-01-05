Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,087 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

