Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

