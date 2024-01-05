Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.