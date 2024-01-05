Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

