Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,400 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 127.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,883,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

ADSK stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

