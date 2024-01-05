Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,600 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

