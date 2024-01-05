Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

