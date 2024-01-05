Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $68,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,454,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

