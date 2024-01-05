Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
