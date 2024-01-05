NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 64,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 140,665 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.25.

NET Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of NET Power by 34.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

