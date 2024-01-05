NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 64,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 140,665 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
