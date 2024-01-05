Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,381. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

