NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.02. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

