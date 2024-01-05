Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $471.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.33 and a 200-day moving average of $454.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $540.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

