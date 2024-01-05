Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

