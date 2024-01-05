Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.52 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.