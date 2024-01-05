Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

