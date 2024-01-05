Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.61 and its 200-day moving average is $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.45 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

