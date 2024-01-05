Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after buying an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

