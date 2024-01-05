NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 1.6%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 64,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
NOVONIX Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 17.04 and a current ratio of 17.45.
NOVONIX Company Profile
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NOVONIX
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.