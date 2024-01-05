Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Trading Down 0.6%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
