Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Trading Down 0.6%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

