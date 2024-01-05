Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $24.25. Nuvei shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 29,407 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,701,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.