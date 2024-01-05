NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 9,660 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.58.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.