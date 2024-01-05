ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 2.8%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 677,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,881,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.