Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $395.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.53.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

