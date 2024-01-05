Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,893 call options.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,242. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

