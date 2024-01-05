Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $398.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.06 and its 200-day moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

