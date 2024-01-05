Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,343,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 14,803,567 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 15.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 259.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

