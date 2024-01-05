Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $167.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 26.30%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

