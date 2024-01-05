PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.