PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.