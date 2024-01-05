Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $21.18. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 143,930 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

