PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading 0.7% Higher

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 14,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.