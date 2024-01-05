PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading 0.7% Higher

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 14,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

