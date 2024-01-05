QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 1,986,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,762. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

