Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.21

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11.21 and $20.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.08 or 0.99833785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010899 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00203906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 99.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

