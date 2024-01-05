RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 5.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.20. 5,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 247,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

