Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 124,590 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,043,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 124,590 shares during the period. First Hawaiian comprises 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.2 %

FHB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 475,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.