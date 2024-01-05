Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 132,450 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of UGI worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

